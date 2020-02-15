Patsy Almeda Cox Hutson, 84, of Maryville, TN formerly of Marietta, GA entered her heavenly reward Friday, February 7, 2020. She was the youngest of eight children born to L.V. and Addie Simerly Cox of Maryville, TN. She was educated in Blount Co. Schools including Bungalow Elemetary and Everett High School. Born February 2, 1936 in Chillohowee View Community she was taught the values of hard work and determination by loving parents and siblings. In 1952 she married James H. Hutson of Maryville, TN together they raised 5 children and were married 40 years. They lived 12 years in West Virginia, before moving to Marietta, GA where they lived for nearly 25 years. She returned to Maryville to live the past 20 years. She worked as a child care provider for many Cobb Co. teachers and families in the 70's and 80's and was loved and appreciated by all. She was involved with her church, enjoyed reading, painting and music, but most importantly her family. She enjoyed family reunions and spending time with friends. Her giving spirit was her greatest gift, even if it meant doing without herself. Immensely proud of her children she made sure they all were successful. She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and served Him faithfully. She was preceded in death by parents, L.V. and Addie Simerily Cox; sisters, Neele Cox Cutshaw, Floy Cox Tidwell, Alice Cox Tilley, Mary Sue Cox Tipton, Daisey Mae Cox Thomas; brother, L.V. "Sonny" Cox, Jr.. She is survived by sister, Wanda Cox Gibson of Bristol, TN and sister-in-law, Martha Elder Cox; children, Lavada Hutson Yazel of Maryville, TN, Angie Hutson MacMillan of TN, Karen Hutson Bennett of OH, James H. Hutson, Jr. of Marietta, GA and Kelly Hutson Mason of Marietta, GA; 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held in Patsy's honor in the chapel of First Baptist Church Woodstock, Saturday, February 22 with Rev. Ken Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 11am until 12 noon prior to the service starting at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital - Memphis, TN in Patsy Hutson's memory at www.stjude.org Online condolences may be expressed at www.mariettafuneralhome.org
+1
To plant a tree in memory of Patsy Hutson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.