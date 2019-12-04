Reverend Richard Eugene "Gene" Hunt, 80, of Marietta, Georgia, went to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. He was surrounded by his family singing his favorite hymns. There will be a private family burial at Midway Cemetery. A celebration of the power of the Gospel in Gene's life will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 10:30 AM at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1032 Macland Road, Dallas, Georgia 30132. The family will receive friends after the service. Gene is survived by his wife of 56 years, Susan, and their children Kathryn Barriault, Richie Hunt (Shannon), Laurin Coley (Scott), and 13 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Annie Grace Barriault. Gene was born on March 9, 1939, in Columbus, Georgia. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 1962, and from Columbia Theological Seminary in 1965. He served churches in South Carolina, Alabama, and Georgia. He was a retired Presbyterian Church in America Pastor who was actively involved in Grace Covenant PCA in Dallas, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Covenant Church and sent to the above address, or online at www.gracecovenantpca/online-giving. Donations should include Gene's name in the memo line. Arrangements in care of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home & Crematory Macland Chapel in Powder Springs. (770) 943-1511 www.mayeswarddobbins.com.
Service information
10:30AM
1032 Macland Road
Dallas, GA 30132
