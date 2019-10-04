Charles "Hoyt" Hunt, born July 3, 1927 passed away peacefully at home on Sept 23, 2019 surrounded by his wife Nina, and daughter Cathy. Hoyt was born to Beatrice & Charley Hunt in Colbert County, Alabama. Hoyt was predeceased by his son Keith Hunt. He is survived by his loving wife Nina S. Hunt and daughter, Cathy Hunt. His sister Brenda Scott and in laws David and Sue Smith, and Lucynda Smith. Additionally, Hoyt has several nieces and nephews all over Alabama. At the age of seventeen, while in high school, Hoyt volunteered to serve in the United Sates Navy for War World II. Hoyt talked often about his days guarding the beaches of Pensacola at the beginning of WWII when it was thought the Germans were ready to attack. Hoyt was eventually deployed off the coast of Sasebo, Japan. While attending University of North Alabama, Hoyt was called to serve again in the Korean Conflict. Upon returning, Hoyt received his BS from UNA. In 1953, after college, Hoyt started a career and life of service with the Boy Scouts of America. Initially, Hoyt served as a District Executive. Soon after he was promoted to field director in Huntsville, Alabama. Working his way up, Hoyt served as Scout Executive in Ft. Smith, Arkansas, Chattanooga, Tennessee, and New Orleans, Louisiana. Eventually Hoyt was promoted to Director of Finance in the National office in Brunswick, NJ. As the Director of Finance, Hoyt developed strategies, policies, procedures, and processes for fund- raising activities for the entire country. Many of which are still in use today. Hoyt's final position with the Boy Scouts of America was Director of the Southeast region based in Atlanta, GA. Hoyt's thirty-nine years of service work with the Boy Scouts of American had a great impact and positive influence on many people around the country. After retirement in 1982, many of Hoyt's business relationships and friends revolved around and through his love for the game of golf. His golfing partners, club friends and connections in scouting gave him access and opportunity to play some of the greatest golf courses in the world. A memorial service will be held in the Chapel at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, 4385 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta, GA 30068, on Friday October 11, 2019 at 1:00 PM. The family will receive guests starting at 12:30 in the connector outside the Sanctuary. A grave side service with full military honors for Charles "Hoyt" Hunt will be held at The Georgia National Cemetery at a date to be determined in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family would request donations be made in loving memory of "Hoyt Hunt" for the benefit of Boy Scout troop 1011 at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, or to Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.