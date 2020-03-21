Katherine Gwendolyn ("Windy") Gillham Hughes, age 80, of Marietta, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 following a brief and unexpected illness. Lover of pinto beans and cornbread (with only a little onion) and a lifelong resident of Marietta, GA, Gwen was born on July 14, 1939 in Smyrna, GA. She was the youngest child of William Pierce and Marrie Catherine Gillham. Gwen was an electrical inspector at Lockheed Martin where she retired after 25 years. She was an ordained minister and put her faith in Jesus Christ as a young girl. She loved talking about her Savior to everyone she came across, and she loved teaching the bible every chance she could. Gwen enjoyed reading, painting, gardening, and playing her music. She played piano, guitar, anything she could get her hands on with strings, and got so much joy from singing hymns to her Lord. Her favorite place to visit was the mountains, and she loved it even better when she could be there with her family. She never failed to share the love of Jesus to everyone she came across, even in places like grocery stores, because she was not ashamed of the Gospel of Christ (Romans 1:16). She made an impression on everyone she met. Gwen's personality drew people to her, and her beautiful, natural platinum white hair caught everyone's attention. She had a wicked sense of humor, and her grandchildren loved to tease her about her Mountain Dew obsession. She leaves behind a legacy she was extremely proud of-her family. Three children, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two dogs. Gwen was preceded in death by her son Timothy Lane Hughes. Surviving are her daughter Vicki Elaine Hughes Leach (Robert Alan) of Starkville, MS, son Carl Maxwell Hughes (Peri Dockins) of Acworth, grandchildren Robbie Leach, Zach (Eleanor) Leach, Amber (Joey) Dalton, Jessica (Jeff) Miles, Matthew (Tiffany) Hughes, Veronica Leach. Great-grandchildren Christian, Ryan, and Hannah Leach, Madison and William Dalton, Caleb Miles and Elijah Hughes, and her beloved dogs Peapod and Jack. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna. Immediately following, everyone is welcome to join in a graveside service at New Smyrna Cemetery where some of her ashes will be scattered. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467. Memorials may be made to your favorite Christian ministry.
