James F. (Jim) Hughes, age 89, of Acworth, passed away at home on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, with his family around him. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend and neighbor who will be dearly missed. Survivors include wife, Edith (Nell) Ellison Hughes to whom he was married for 69 years; daughter Kim Hughes Stell (Barry), and son James Alan Hughes (Susan). He was the loving grandfather of Leeanne Stell Raker (Bryan) and Andrew Stell. He was also the great-grandfather of Ellison, Sawyer, and Beckett. He is also survived by his sisters, Peggy Christa (Frank) and Marie Davis, and many nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Robert Andrew and Laura McLain Hughes; sister, Bobby Phillips, and brother-in-law Terry Davis. He was a devout Christian and life-long Methodist. Jim was an extremely faithful member of Kennesaw United Methodist Church for over 55 years. One of Jim's favorite things to do was to visit the elderly in nursing home. It brought great joy to him and to the people he visited. Jim was always a family man and thoroughly enjoyed family trips, especially cruises. He was a golf and bowling enthusiast. Jim was a member of the Masonic Lodge for 65 years, a charter member of the Smyrna Jaycees, and pioneered the Kennesaw chapter of Jaycees. Jim worked for many years for Peoples Financial, and retired from Jim Tidwell Ford. After he retired, it was not unusual to find him at Martin's having breakfast and catching up with old friends and former high school classmates. He will be most remembered for his endearing sense of humor and that he never met a stranger or forgot a face. A funeral service for Jim will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Kennesaw United Methodist Church at 11am. The family would like to extend their love and appreciation to everyone who will not be able to attend the service in person due to Covid-19 restrictions. To leave online condolences for the family, please feel free to visit our website. The funeral service will be live streamed on Kennesaw United Methodist Church's website or a link on Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home website. Burial will take place at the Kennesaw City Cemetery following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that donations be made to the Kennesaw United Methodist Church Maintenance Fund in loving memory of Mr. Jim Hughes, 1801 Ben King Road, Kennesaw, GA 30144. Winkenfofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home in Kennesaw, GA is in charge of the arrangements.
