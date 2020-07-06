Loretta Hopkins Huey, 81, of Marietta, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 10 at Marietta Funeral Home from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. A private family service will be held on Saturday, July 11. Loretta was a life long resident of Cobb county, and member of Greers Chapel Baptist Church. She was always spending time outside, whether it was in her garden, or fishing in the mountains. She is preceded in death by her husband, Tom "Buddy" Huey; son, Rex Huey; and parents, George and Mary Hopkins. She is survived by her sons, Mark Huey (Teresa), Randy Huey, and Mike Huey; Sister, Yvonne Hopkins; Brother, Donald Hopkins (Polly); and 5 grandchildren. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mariettafuneralhome.org
