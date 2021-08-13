Mr. Robert C. "Bobby" Hudgins, age 84 of Smyrna, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Born July 2, 1937, Bobby was preceded in death by his parents Jeffrey C. and Bertha Hudgins, and six siblings Aletha Hair, Miriam Harrington, Kent Hudgins, Carolyn Head, Diane Hudgins, and Donna Babiak. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Dale, his children, Holli Hudgins Lange (Bryan), Jill Hudgins Cope (Billy), grandchildren Connor Jeremy Lange and Jacob Robert Lange, and many nieces and nephews. Bobby retired from management at AT&T after 34 years of loyal service in circuit engineering. His biggest passions in life have always been his steadfast faith in Jesus and his family. He was an avid camper, fisherman, woodcraftsman, and trombone/baritone player. He loved playing the ukulele and harmonizing on the oldies with his wife, Dale, and adored being a Papa to his two grandsons. A dedicated member of Smyrna First Baptist Church, Bobby served faithfully as a deacon for decades. His warm personality, quick-witted sense of humor, steadfastness and exemplary life are a few reasons he is beloved by family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Bobby Hudgins' honor to Smyrna First Baptist Church. A graveside service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Drive, Atlanta. Carmichael Funeral Homes in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
MDJ News Updates
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.