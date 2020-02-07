Eugene Roger Huck - Jan. 24, 1928 - Feb. 2, 2020 Our beloved dad, Eugene R. Huck, always loved a good palindrome, so when he died on 02-02-2020, it seemed only fitting - a day that will go down in history. His children, Jon, Susan, Julie and Ben, celebrated his 92nd birthday with him on Jan. 24. He taught us countless things through the years, many by example: be humble and kind; give to those in need; value history; date your photos; consolidate; read. Gene was a Latin American historian who earned his master's and doctorate degrees at the University of Alabama, finishing as a Fulbright Scholar in Bogota, Columbia (1958-59), where he researched Francisco de Paula Santander. Documents are archived at the Ingram Library at the University of West Georgia in Carrollton, Georgia. He had an impact on the lives of many as part of the University of Georgia system. He taught history and then ran the social studies department at West Georgia College (1959-1974). At Kennesaw College (1973-1990), he served as dean, interim president and professor. He and his wife, Marie, hosted many international exchange students through the years either in their home or in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, where students had the opportunity to study history and art and receive credit at Kennesaw College. He was an active member of The Rotary Club of Marietta. Following retirement in 1990, Gene enjoyed gardening, and with Marie, spent years traveling and on extended stays in Mexico. Their final years were spent with daughter Julie and her husband Wally in their North Georgia home. Gene was born in Waymart, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 24, 1928 to Charles Edward Huck and Estella Rebecca (Lutz) Huck. He lived in Red Lion, Pa., and graduated from high school in Marietta, Pa. Afterward, he served as a medical laboratory technician, U.S. Air Force (Air Corps 1942-1945), at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama, where he met and married Marie Turner. Together, they moved to Philadelphia where Gene attended Temple University (1949-1952). He was preceded in death by Helen Marie Turner Huck, his wife of 64 years, in 2013. He is survived by his children and their spouses: Jon Huck (Karen), Susan Huck Schoolfield (Bill), Julia Huck Lawson (Wallace) and Ben Huck (Jeanne). Gene and Marie have eight grandchildren: Edward Huck, Helen Huck (Pahyum Asgari), Alexandra Schoolfield (Eric Kugler), Sydney Schoolfield, Clint Lawson (Brandi), Sarah Lawson, Noah Huck and Leah Huck. Great grandchildren are Olivia Lawson and Clint Lawson, Jr. In lieu of flowers, to honor him, do so with a donation to Best Friends Animal Society in Atlanta, 4874 S. Atlanta Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA 30339, contact: atlanta@bestfriends.org or feel free to donate to the charity of your choice. Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
