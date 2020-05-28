Passed to greater glory on Monday, May 25, 2020. He was born December 29, 1931 in Detroit, Michigan. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. James Episcopal Church followed by burial in Kewadin, Michigan. Online condolences may be expressed at www.MayesWardDobbins.com
