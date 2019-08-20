John Anton Howell, age 73, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 at home in Culloden, GA, He was born in Mobile, AL, on August 3, 1946. He graduated from Auburn University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration in 1968 and was a member of Delta Chi Fraternity. In 2008, he retired from Electrical Insulation Suppliers, Inc. in Atlanta after 31 years. During much of his career, he resided in Marietta, GA. He was head coach of Eastside Track Club (now known as Walton Youth Track Club) for several years while his daughters were involved. He remained very involved in his daughters' athletic endeavors for many more years. After retirement, he moved to Culloden, GA. Survived by his wife of 47 years, Andrea Reid Howell; daughters, Lane (Wright) Woodall of Barnesville, GA, and Lacy (Blake) Alderman of Marietta, GA; grandchildren, Hatch, Scout, and Levi Woodall and Hudson and Jake Alderman; sister, Julia (Stephen) Bird of Davidson, NC; sister-in-law, Peggy Howell of Albuquerque, NM and other family members. The memorial service will be held at Monroe County Memorial Chapel, 86 W Main St, Forsyth, GA, 31029 on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 2:00pm. The family will greet friends following the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Barnesville-Lamar Community Foundation for the Lamar County Animal Shelter Fund at 577 Mulberry St, Suite 1600, Macon, GA, 31201. Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes. Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.
