Today we say goodbye to a wonderful Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Wife, Daughter and Friend. We were all so blessed to have Kathy in our lives. Kathy was a beautiful person, so kind, generous, thoughtful, gentle and caring. Kathy loved family, she loved holidays and times we could all get together and used her amazing artistic talents to decorate and really put joy into celebrations. She was extremely talented in sketching portraits and had a passion for all drawing and painting. Kathy was the perfect hockey mom for many years and was always committed to all her kids' involvement in sports and pursuing hobbies. Kathy is now joined in heaven with our daughter Katie and Kathy's brother David. She leaves behind her husband and best friend Gordie, along with her mother and father, Nancy and Wayne Patchell, her sister Susie and Todd Crowder, her sons Joel, Kurtis and Travis and their wives Ashley, Aubrey and Katie, and Kathy and Gord's youngest daughter Emma, along with Kathy's dear nieces Ronnie and Randie Crowder, and her close friends and caregivers Beth Newton and Christin Denson. Kathy had many Nieces and Nephews along with Grand Children, Richard, Ryder, Finley, and Kylie who all loved her dearly. Kathy was born in Bridgeton, New Jersey and she lived with her family in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Her father Wayne took a promotion to move to Roswell, Georgia in 1976 and they have lived in and around North Georgia ever since. Kathy and Gord met in 1983 and married in June of 1984. They have been together for 36 years. Hard to say good bye to such a wonderful person. And as they say, "Till We Meet Again"! Family will celebrate Kathy at a later date. For now, please keep the family in your prayers. In lieu of flowers, if you find it in your heart to donate in her honor, you may make donations to: The Lutheran Church of the Incarnation, 1200 Indian Hills Parkway, Marietta GA 30068, we will put everything together and give to Must Ministries, which is a beautiful organization that helps struggling single moms, homeless and anyone experiencing struggle and hardship.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.