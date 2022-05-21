James L. Howard, age 95, of Marietta died May 19, 2022. He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years Mary Miller Turner Howard and parents Conroe D. Howard and Ellie Morris Howard. He is survived by daughter Melinda Goode (Keith) of Birmingham, Al. and son R. David Howard (Angela) of Kennesaw, Ga. Grandsons, R. Reese Goode (Lauren) of Birmingham, Al.; Matthew D Howard (Leslie) of Powder Springs, Ga; J. Peter Howard (Christina) of Kennesaw, Ga. Great grandson, Robert Brent Goode. James was born in Huntsville, Al. After graduation from Huntsville High School, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served in the Philippines. After serving his country, he graduated from Auburn University School of Architecture. He later received an MBA Degree from Georgia State and a Specialist Degree in Educational Leadership from University of Georgia. He was employed for 12 years by the Huntsville City School System in the Business Office. James served the Cobb County School System for twenty years as an Associate Superintendent until retirement. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club for fifty years and was a member of the Presbyterian church for over 60 years serving as an elder and a deacon and numerous committees as a servant of God. James endowed several scholarships to benefit the education of Cobb County residents. After retiring in 1990, he enjoyed travel, investing in real estate, beach vacations and family activities. The family ask in lieu of flowers donations be made to Must Ministry(mustministries.org/Marietta) and Thornwell Home for Children (Thornwell.org). Mayes Ward Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Interment will be a private burial at Maple Hill Cemetery, Huntsville, Al.
