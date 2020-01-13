Frances Jeanelle Houze, age 93 of Marietta, GA passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Born on Sept. 30, 1926 in Marietta, GA, Mrs. Houze was the daughter of the late Rev. Emory and Emma Hunt Crowe. She was the widow of James Lester Houze. Jeanelle was a charter member of Glade Road Baptist Church, past worthy matron of Roswell Chapter 310, Chapter 540 Thomas L. Scott and member of Marietta Chapter 208, Chapter 455 and 414 Marietta Chapter where she was presented with her 50 year membership pin on Sept. 27, 2011. She was a Marietta High School Alumni Society, Kennestone Hospital Retire club and was retired from Kennestone Hospital after 40 years of service. Survivors include sons, James Winford (Karen) Houze, Jackie Lamar (Elaine) Houze, Rev. Ricky (Phyllis) Houze; 6 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Funeral services will be held 1 PM Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at Glade Road Baptist Church with the Rev. Chuck Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Roswell, GA. The family will receive friends 11 am until time of the service at the church. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, GA.
Service information
11:00AM-1:00PM
6570 Glade Road
Acworth, GA 30102
1:00PM
6570 Glade Road
Acworth, GA 30102
1:00PM
950 Mansell Rd.
Roswell, GA 30076
