James R. "Jimmy" Houston, 62 and a native of Marietta, passed away suddenly on Thursday, December 12. A memorial service will be held 11:00am, December 21st at Mars Hill Presbyterian Church in Acworth. Jimmy worked for his father at Crain S&S Sales, which later became Houston Brothers along with Chuck his brother. The family will receive friends from 10:00am until the funeral in the Church Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.collinsfuneralhome.org. See Collins Funeral Home website for full obituary.
Service information
11:00AM
3385 Mars Hill Road
Acworth, GA 30101
