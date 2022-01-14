Clayton Edward Houston affectionately known as Pa, age 88, of Marietta, GA., Passed away on January 12, 2022. Pa adored his wife Pat, to whom he was married to for 65 years. Pa, valued education as the way to a successful life and graduated as an aeronautical engineer from St. Louis University in 1956. All his children and their spouses graduated college. His 17 grandchildren have either graduated or are in the process. Pa worked for Lockheed as an aeronautical engineer doing flight testing. He performed the 1st 6 channel telemetry on a flight. He enjoyed his 33 years at Lockheed and the work he was doing. Pa was a founding member of Holy Family Catholic church and has been a faithful parishioner since the 1970's. His children and grandchildren remember him as the patriarch of the family who was a gregarious and generous man. He was an early user of the computer and enjoyed developing programs. He loved family gatherings so he could spend time with his grandchildren. In later years, his favorite pastime was taking his family out for meals, especially to J. Christopher's and Mexican restaurants. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday January 19, at 11:00 am, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Marietta. Interment will follow at Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Holy Family Catholic Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:30 am until the time of the mass at 11:00. Pa is survived by his wife, Patricia Graf Houston and children: William (Dawn) Houston, Robert (Kathleen) Houston, Betty (Ken) Nixon, Michael (Lisa) Houston, Theresa Ann Houston (Predeceased), Donna (Randy) Awald, and Mark (Melanie) Houston. He had 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
