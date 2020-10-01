James Vincent Hornsby, 69, passed away while in hospice care on September 28, 2020. "Jimmy", as he was known to all, was born September 3rd, 1951 to Lynn and Virginia Hornsby of Marietta, Georgia. A 1969 graduate of Sprayberry High School, he entered service in the United States Air Force the next year and went on to serve with distinction, especially as part of the U.S. Air Force "Thunderbirds" flight demonstration team as part of their ground and aircraft support element. After studies at Wichita State University in Wichita Kansas, he returned to Georgia and embarked on a 30+ year career as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), universally known today as a "First Responder". During his career, he held many skill level certifications, including those needed for helicopter transport trauma cases. Jimmy worked for several local Emergency Medical Services companies such as Metro, Central, and the Forsyth County Fire and Rescue Department. He was especially proud of his work with the Children's Care Center at Egleston Hospital. Jimmy is survived by his brother, Terry Hornsby of Marietta, his sister, Peggy Riley of Ft Myers, Fla. and his nephew, Rodney Riley of Vancouver Washington. But he will be missed by many. There will be a private family service in the near future.
