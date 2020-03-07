Tom Hopson, Sr. of Waleska, GA passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his Family on February 29, 2020. He was 90 years old. He was one of two twin boys born October 27, 1929 to the late Earl Cowan Hopson and Adele Esther Welch Hopson. He graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1947 and then attended St. Louis University in 1952 where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Trade & Commerce. Tom served in the US Army from 1952-1954 achieving the rank of Corporal. He was employed by Huttig Sash & Door Co in St.Louis, MO in 1955. During his first year with Huttig he transferred to Atlanta, GA. For many of his 19 years with Huttig, he achieved the status of Number One Salesman in the company. In 1974, Tom decided to start his own building materials company, and over the next twenty-one years he became one of the most successful businesses in the region known as Thomas R. Hopson-Broker,Inc. In 1986, Tom retired and sold his interest in TRH "The Broker" to his six children. He spent the last thirty-four years of his life enjoying his hobbies of golf and tennis as well as traveling extensively around the world. Tom was predeceased by his wife of twenty-six years, Jean Higgins Hopson, his twin brother J. Roger Hopson, brothers Donald E. Hopson and Harold J. Hopson, daughter-in-law Melissa Hopson, and grandson S. Michael Hopson. He is survived by his spouse of thirty-five years Martha Ann Wright Hopson, brother John "Jack" L. Hopson (Rosemary), and children Thomas Richard Hopson, Jr. (Susan), Steven Michael Hopson, Kathleen Ann Hopson Williams (Ken), Joseph Earl Hopson, Daniel Allen Hopson (Tracy), David Brian Hopson (Lisa), Robert "Robbie" Burns Wright II (Janice), George "Richard" Wright, and William "Alan" Wright (Selisa). Tom was blessed with thirty-one grandchildren and twenty-two great grandchildren. A Life Celebration will be held at Pinetree Country Club, 3400 McCollum Parkway, Kennesaw, GA on March 21, 2020 at 6pm. A private burial is set for the Family at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Meals on Wheels at mealsonwheelsamerica.org or mail to 1550 Crystal Drive, Suite 1004, Arlington, VA 22202.
