Ray Hopkins, 66, of Smyrna, passed away on November 16, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 with Josh Stacy officiating. Mr. Hopkins is survived by his three sons, Brett Hopkins (Tara), Kris Hopkins (Laura), Corey Hopkins (Lindsay); mother, Margie Hopkins; sister, Susan Gravley (Michael Sr.); brother, Scott Hopkins, (Ros); six grandchildren, Bryce, Bentlee, Jaxsen, Morgan Pope, Stone and Lennon. He was preceded in death by his father, Bennie Hopkins. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. MayesWardDobbins.com 770-943-1511
