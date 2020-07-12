Lillian Lois Hopkins, age 86, of Marietta, Georgia passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta with Rev. Howard Byrd and Rev. Jackie Sanders officiating. Entombment will follow at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park in Marietta. Mrs. Hopkins was a lifelong resident of Marietta. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ulous and Ethel Brown, and a son, Terry Wayne Carter. She is survived by: Husband, Howard E. Hopkins, Marietta, GA; 2 Sons, Danny Joe (Tina) Carter, Dallas, GA and Bobby Allen (Jennifer Shontell) Carter, Dallas, GA; Daughter, Tracie Kimberly Mack, Dallas, GA; Brother, Doyle Ruben Brown, Marietta, GA; 13 Grandchildren, 19 Great Grandchildren and 2 nephews, Michael (Pam) Brown and Mark (Karen) Myer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lillian Hopkins's memory to the Alzheimer's Association @ www.alz.org. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com. STRICT SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES WILL BE FOLLOWED
