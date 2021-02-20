Born at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, NM, Susan was the eldest of three daughters of Harold and Marie Cole. She attended East Valley Elementary, East Cobb Junior High & Wheeler High School in Marietta, GA. In 1972 she married William "Billy" Sheppard of Marietta. They settled in Woodstock, GA; celebrating the birth of their son, Lance, in 1975 and then daughter, Sarah, in 1979. Susan then married Gary Hope of Alpharetta in 1989, where they resided until 1999 when they retired to Lake Sinclair. After Gary's passing in 2013, she relocated back to Marietta to live with her sisters and mother. Susan was always a loving mother & sister. However, her grandchildren held the most special place in her heart. She was perfectly suited for the role as "Grammy". She loved unconditionally. She was always tender, compassionate and giving, sometimes to a fault like grandmothers do. She is survived by her sister Deborah Cole, her son Lance Sheppard (Chondra), daughter Sarah Bunch (Chris), granddaughter Halle, grandson Thomas and many loving cousins. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday February 24th at Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery at 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060 with Reverend Ken Ellison officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to www.nokidhungry.org.
