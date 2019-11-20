Donald Ray Holsopple, TSGT, USAF (ret) of Acworth, Ga passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Don was 81 years old. He was born on December 12, 1937 in Paint Township, Pennsylvania and was the son of Edythe and Harold Holsopple. He married Barbara Jean Diehl of Boswell, Pennsylvania on June 9, 1959. Barbara was born on October 15, 1942 and preceded Don on March 10, 2014. Don joined the United States Air Force on December 29, 1960 and proudly served his country in active duty until September 25, 1965. He then joined the Air Force National Guard and continued to serve through civil service for more than 27 years in total. He worked as a flight line electrician and loved his jets. Upon his retirement, he returned to work at Lockheed Martin in Marietta, from which he also retired. Don is survived by his sister Barbara Lubas, his daughter Cindy Johnson and her husband Doug, and his grandchildren, Zach and Heidi Johnson. Graveside services will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Ga.
