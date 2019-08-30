Mary Evelyn Allen Hollingshead, 82, of Marietta died Thursday, August 29, 2019. She was born July 10, 1937 in Maryville, Tennessee. Mrs. Hollingshead was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years and High School sweetheart, Bobby L. Hollingshead. She is survived by her son, Tim (and Amy) Hollingshead; daughters, Tamara (and Dan) Williams, Tara Hollingshead and Tracy Hollingshead; 9 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Holllingshead was proud of her family and of being a wife, mother, Mamaw and Great Mamaw. Her greatest love was having large gatherings with as many of her family as possible "all together." She was a woman of faith always involved in her church for as long as she was able, and loved her special group, The Faith Sisters. She was also a lifelong Atlanta Braves fan. She was a teacher for 30 years with the Cobb County school district. She is remembered by many students as being kind and forgiving. Funeral services will be Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 3pm in the chapel of Marietta Funeral Home. Interment will be Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 1pm at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, for those who wish to attend. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2-3pm prior to the funeral service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mariettafuneralhome.org
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.