Mrs. Betty Jean Hollin, 85, of Marietta died Monday, September 23, 2019. Betty was a member of Mount Paran North Church of God, Marietta. Betty enjoyed square dancing with her husband Bill and was a member of several different clubs. They also enjoyed camping in their RV and traveling around the country with friends after retirement. Their favorite trip was to the beautiful state of Alaska. She had many stories to share with her grandchildren of their travels. She loved being surrounded by her children and later grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved making homemade Play-Dough with them and teaching them how to play penny poker and Dominos and board games. She had an infectious laugh and loved the beach and the lake even though she was not a swimmer. Betty loved having the family over during the holidays, and she would put the Brenda Lee and Elvis Christmas music on and have the grandkids help her decorate the Christmas tree. She was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Hollin and her parents, Maxie and Astor Boggs of Johnson City, Tennessee, brothers, Ralph Boggs of Lake Weiss, Alabama, Donnie Boggs of Beaumont, Texas, and grandson William (Will) Alexander Hollin. Betty is survived by her sister Dorothy (Dottie) Gibson, Johnson City, Tennessee, son, Gary (Nancy) Hollin, and daughters Becky (Ron) Brown, and Pam (Richard) White; 11 grandchildren, Jacob (Finley) Mathis, Kaitlin (Yuri) Feito, Patrick Hollin, Chad McKee, Cameron (Rana) Brown, Joshua Brown, Chelsey (Matt) Raines, Brandon (Chloe) White, Aaron (Bethany) White, Alexis White and Brianna (Jesse) Lee; and 11 great grandchildren. Family will receive visitors Wednesday October 2 from 12-2 PM at Georgia Memorial Park. Funeral Services will be held immediately following visitation in the chapel of Georgia Memorial Park at 2PM with Kirk Walters officiating. Interment will immediately follow the service. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.georgiamemorialpark.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.