Mrs. Naomi Corley Holland, age 83, of Dallas, Georgia passed away December 29, 2022 in her home. Naomi was born at home on March 9, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Amos Corley and Florence Malinda Tibbitts Corley. She married Hubert Glenn Holland on June 27, 1959. He preceded her in death on May 15, 2012. She was the first born of 10 children to Amos and Florence; the first to graduate high school being the Valedictorian of her class and the first to graduate College. She set the bar high for her siblings and family to follow. Her career was a successful one. She had great independence and courage in spite of coming from the small little country town of Dallas, Georgia. After high school, she took the Greyhound Bus from Dallas to Downtown Atlanta and interviewed for a job and was hired on with Southern Bell Telephone Company (now A T & T). She lived for a short time with Aunt Mabel Corley Tidwell and then with cousins, Terrell and Emily Tibbitts Smith. She then moved into the Churches Home for Business Girls. She walked to work and everywhere she went. In the fall she attended college at Georgia State University and worked at the University paying her way through college and obtaining a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting. She married Hubert while in College and after graduation became the Paralegal and Secretary with the Law Firm of Hubert G. Holland in Marietta where she worked for more than 50 years. During that time, she was also an Insurance Agent and a Tax Accountant. She closed the Law office in 2012 after Hubert's death. In 2019 she moved from Marietta to a home she built in Dallas on the family property where she was raised. She loved life and she loved her family dearly. She actively encouraged and influenced the success and careers of many family members and friends by promoting a good education and making good life choices. She touched the lives of anyone that entered her office or home. She always greeted everyone with a smile and gave comfort and showed empathy to others, no matter what challenge life had handed them. She was well known for her many good deeds. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. For years she was actively involved with the Paulding County Library and Memorial Garden, the Tellus Science Museum in Cartersville, and many Paulding Community Cemeteries. She was always in the back scenes of what was happening, but if the truth had been known, she was leading the way. But that's the way she liked it, never wanting the attention and recognition she deserved. In her leisure time she loved her vegetable garden, flowers and collecting Indian Arrowheads. Survivors include Siblings: Catherine Wilson of Dallas, Virginia Casey of Dallas, Mary White of Dallas, Mrs. Douglas (Betty) Corley of Dallas, Edward and Brenda Corley of Dallas, Audrey and Rick Baxter of Villa Rica, Rose Marie and Richard Parker of Dallas, Wanda Haight of Dallas, and Bonnie and Wayne Morris of Dallas; many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and great nephews. She was also preceded in death by brother, Douglas Van Corley; brothers-in-law, Scott McCready, Dan Casey and Joe Wilson; nephews, Matthew Corley, Tony Parker, David Scott McCready, Jr. and James Fredrick "Jimmy" Woods and great nephew, Joshua Woods. The family will receive friends at Clark Funeral Home on Sunday, January 1, 2023 from 12:00pm until 2:00pm. Funeral Services for Mrs. Holland will be at Clark Funeral Home Chapel beginning at 2:00pm with Reverend Todd Tibbitts and Reverend Hershel Tibbitts officiating. A private interment for immediate family only will follow at Old Harmony Grove Cemetery next to her Partner-In-Life, Hubert. The following gentleman will be serving as pallbearers, Daniel Casey, Noah Casey, Brandon Gurley, Austin Gurley, Patrick Haight, and Nicholas Larkin. Clark Funeral Home is honored to care for the Holland family during this difficult time
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.