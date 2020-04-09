Wylene Burton Holcombe, age 92, a lifelong resident of Marietta, GA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020, joining her husband of 69 years, Grady, in eternal rest. Born Sept. 12, 1927 near the Marietta Square, she often talked of roller skating down Roswell Street because of the scarcity of traffic during her childhood. After graduating from Marietta High School, Mrs. Holcombe's career included stints at Lockheed-GA, Aetna Insurance, and American Digger magazine (a publication she was particularly proud of, as it was founded by her son and daughter-in-law). Her love of animals was legendary, and the Holcombe household always had at least one pet. The last of her siblings, Wylene is survived by her son, Butch, and his wife, Anita; her granddaughter, Aimee; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved Boston Terrier, Rocky. A private family service will be held. Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta is in charge of arrangements.
