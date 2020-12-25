Thomas James Hoitenga, 77, of Evart passed away suddenly, at home with his wife and beloved cousin Jeremy, at his side on Thursday, December 24, 2020. He was born on April 16, 1943 in Detroit, MI, the son of Floyd and Margaret (Lumbert) Hoitenga. He attended the Methodist Church throughout his life and at the age of 14 he earned his amateur radio license and was a member of the AARL. Tom was proud of his service in the National Guard. He graduated from Redford Union High School in 1961 and went on to earn his Bachelors of Science from Olivet University. While attending college he worked for IBM during his breaks. Upon graduation he went to work fulltime and went on to work for them for over 40 years. In January of 1985, he moved to Marietta, GA and later that year on June 24th he married Denice Bundoff in Walled Lake, MI. They moved to Marietta and resided there before moving to Evart in 2015. Tom is survived by his wife of 35 years, Denice; one brother, Douglas (Suzanne) Hoitenga of Austin, TX; one sister, Carol Klunzinger and her son, Jeff Klunzinger of Littleton, CO; her daughter, Kellie (Scott) Alton of Denville, NJ and their sons, Parker and Alexander; he was known as Papa to Alayna Vanderhoef; mother-in-law, Mary Bundoff of Byron, MI, sister-in-law, Joan (Eric) Bates of Lake Orion, MI and many extended family and friends. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Margaret Hoitenga, brother-in-law, Chuck Klunzinger and his beloved father-in-law, James Bundoff. A memorial service will take place when everyone can gather. Share a memory, photo, or light a candle at www.coreyfuneralhome.com.
