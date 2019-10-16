Virginia "Ginna" Lee (White) Hofmeister, age 85, of Woodstock, GA, formerly of Grafton, WI, died October 15, 2019. On October 11, 1958, she married the love of her life, Paul, & had 3 children. Ginna was a homemaker & worked on manufacturing assembly lines. She was a member of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church where she volunteered with the food pantry ministry. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, reading, music & bingo. A natural born storyteller, she added humor & embellishment to entertain others. Preceded by husband, Paul Leo Hofmeister Jr, parents, Clarence White & Melvina (Truchon) White & sister, Melvina "Honey" Carlson & her husband Rudy, survivors include children, Louise Reagin & her husband Russell, James Hofmeister & his wife Donna & Daniel Hofmeister & his wife Denise; siblings, Clarence "Bobby" White & his wife Carol, Pauline Brown & her husband Melvin, Margaret Halverson & Ruth "Susie" Simpson; 7 grandchildren & 2 great-grandchildren. Ginna's family will celebrate her memory privately. Donations: The American Cancer Society. Condolences: www.woodstockfuneralhome.com.
