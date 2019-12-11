Dorothy McCracken Hindman, 98, of Marietta, Georgia passed away October 31, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on December 20th at 3:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Marietta, 189 Church Street, Marietta, GA 30060. Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta is handling the arrangements. www.mayeswarddobbins.com 770-428-1511
