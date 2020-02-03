Margaret Hills, Burns Margaret Burns Hills, 97, of Marietta, GA died January 31, 2020. Service will be held at 11:00 AM, on February 5, 2020 at Chapel of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta. Arrangements by Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home.

Service information

Feb 5
Visitation
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Mayes Ward-Dobbins Historic Marietta Chapel
180 Church Street
Marietta, GA 30060
Feb 5
Funeral Service
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
11:00AM-11:45AM
Mayes Ward-Dobbins Historic Marietta Chapel
180 Church Street
Marietta, GA 30060
Feb 8
Burial
Saturday, February 8, 2020
2:00PM-2:30PM
Caballero Rivero Palms Woodlawn Cemetery
27100 Old Dixie Highway
Naranja, FL 33032
