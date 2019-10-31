Robert Hill, age 83, of Blairsville, formerly of Marietta and graduate of Marietta High School, passed away after an extended illness on October 27, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Janet Brown-Hill and other family members. Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the family guest book and send condolences online at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com
