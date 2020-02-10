On Saturday, February 8, 2020, Charlie Roscoe Hill, age 93, of Marietta, Georgia met his savior. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta with Dr. Randy Cheek officiating. Interment will follow at Kennesaw Memorial Park in Marietta. Born in May 1926 on a farm in south Georgia, he grew up on a diet of hard work and discipline; traits that he exhibited all his life. He was predeceased by his wife of seventy one years, Christine, in August 2017. He is survived by his four children Nancy Hill Webb, Pam Hill Slothaug, Randy and Rusty Hill, as well as four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He served his country for twenty years in the USAF and retired a Master sergeant. He settled in Cobb in the early 60s and never moved until Christine passed. He was the first commissioner of Fair Oaks Football, an organization he helped put together in the 60s for kids to play organized football. In his prime his strength was eye-popping. He was once observed moving telephone poles by carrying them on his shoulder. He was as loyal and steady as he was stubborn. He worked hard, didn't bother others, paid his taxes, and believed that good works will be recognized in the end. He loved a good joke and would tell bad ones just to watch your face droop. But he took his responsibilities seriously. He paid off his house and stopped smoking and drinking. He didn't have a lot of education, but no one could outwork him. He did the best he could with what he had. That's all you can ask. And from us four kids, thanks dad. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charlie Hill's memory to First Care Women's Clinic @ www.firstcarewomensclinic.com. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.