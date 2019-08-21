Henry E. Higgins, 73, of Acworth, GA passed away on August 19th, 2019. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 24th at 11AM at Marietta Alliance Church with Rev. David Hayes officiating. Interment will follow the service immediately at Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery. Born in Decatur in 1946, he grew up in Marietta, GA. He joined the Air Force in Sept. 1964 and served in England - Chicksands until he was honorably discharged in Sept. 1968. He later became a peace officer for 30 years serving with the Marietta Police Dept. and the Cobb County Police Dept. until retiring as a Lieutenant. His entire adult life he was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and was a member of Marietta Alliance Church. Mr. Higgins is survived by his wife of 50 years, Lois McAlpine Higgins; daughter, Alicia Henderson; son, Andrew Higgins; grandchildren, Lauren Cash, Drew, Mikey, and Lexie Higgins; and great-granddaughter, Raeleigh Miles. The family will receive guests at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta on Friday, August 23rd from 6PM to 9PM. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Marietta Alliance Church. Mayes Ward-Dobbins Marietta is in charge of arrangements. 770-428-1511
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.