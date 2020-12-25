Barbara Hogue Hicks, 91, of Marietta, passed away December 24, 2020. She loved her family, gardening and was a longtime member of Roswell Street Baptist Church. Survivors include her daughter Jeanne Bounds (Chip); grandchildren, Elaine Fabrega, Gray Fabrega, Dan McNeill (Robin), Chris and Amanda Wright and Ashley Reeves; 6 great grandchildren; sister, Sue Higdon Martin. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Hicks and daughter Cynthia Fabrega. Graveside services will be 2:00pm Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Kennesaw Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30pm Wednesday. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. FL. 17, Chicago, IL, 60601. Mayes Ward Dobbins Historic Marietta chapel is in charge of arrangements. www.mayeswarddobbins.com 770 428-1511

