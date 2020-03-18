Mr. Michael "Mike" Hickey, age 69, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020. He was born in Trion, Georgia on January 27, 1951. Mike was an active man in many aspects of his life. He enjoyed fishing and boating, and traveling - he really liked Germany, but Honduras held his heart, as he spent the last 5 years of his life going on mission trips there. He was always serving his church any way he could. He was a member of the Pastor's Counsel, Finance Committee, and Missions Board at West Metro Church of God. Previously, he served as the church clerk for Marietta Church of God and also served as a Deacon prior to his role as a clerk. Mike loved his family and friends. He was big into learning more about his family's history and spent a lot of time doing genealogy. Mr. Hickey was preceded in death by his parents, William B. Hickey and Mattie Ruth Garmony Hickey and his son, Christopher Michael Hickey. Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of 48 years, Linda Hickey; his daughter, Jennifer (Chip) Deaton; his brother, William D. (Connie) Hickey; his grandchildren, CJ Deaton, Ruthi Deaton, and an adopted (in his heart) grandson, Carlos Leveron Hernandez; and numerous other loved ones, family, and friends. The family will receive friends at West Metro Church of God in Douglasville, Georgia on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. The funeral service will be held at the church at 1:30 pm with Pastor Steve Brown officiating. A graveside service will be held at Sweetwater Memorial Park in Hiram, Georgia at 3:15 pm with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the West Metro Church of God Missions Fund, 3858 Kings Hwy, Douglasville, Ga, 30135, 770-942-5012 Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Mike by visiting www.WhitleyGarner.com Services have been entrusted to the care of Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, 8640 Rose Avenue, Douglasville, Georgia 30134
