Mary Helen Hice, age 90, of Marietta, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020. A Private Memorial Service will be held at 10am on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. The family will receive friends Friday, June 26th from 4pm until 6pm at the funeral home with Strict Social Distancing Guidelines. Helen graduated from Osborne High School in Marietta in 1946. After graduating she worked at Bell Telephone Company as an operator. After her children were grown, she returned to the workforce as a Financial Counselor at Kennestone Hospital where she retired after 25 years. Helen was a member of the Bible Baptist Church and loved Southern Gospel Music. She traveled all over the southeast attending concerts by The Inspirations, having known them since the early 1970's. She loved visiting them in their hometown of Bryson City, NC to attend their Singing In The Smokies every year. Helen was a long-time fan of the Atlanta Braves, having season tickets for many years. She loved reading and crocheting. Helen is survived by daughter, Lonnie Clark of Acworth, GA.; daughter and son-in-law, Sue and Don Lofton of Maryville, TN; son and daughter-in-law, Craig and Vanessa Hice of Las Vegas, NV.; four grandchildren, Kevin Clark and his wife Stella, Angie Wilson and her husband Joey, Dayna Friedman and her husband Damon and Ashley Beeman and her husband John; and nine great-grandchildren, Samantha Clark, Caitlin Clark, Ian Clark, Cole Clark, Aiden Clark, Oliver Wilson, Hunter Friedman, Brooklyn Friedman and J.C. Beeman and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Bible Baptist Church, 2025 Eula Dr., Marietta, Ga. 30066
