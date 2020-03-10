Kimberly Heyward, Kimberly Heyward, 44, of Marietta, GA died March 06, 2020. Service will be held at 11:00 am, on March 12, 2020 at Cascade United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Hanley Shelton Funeral Directors.
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
473 Lawrence St NE
Marietta, GA 30060
11:00AM
3144 Cascade Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
