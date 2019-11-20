Elizabeth Hart Herndon, 80, of Marietta, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019. The family will receive friends Thursday morning, November 21st from 10-11 am at Marietta Funeral Home 915 Piedmont Rd., Marietta, GA 30066, 770.422.1234. Burial will follow in the Mountain View Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mariettafuneralhome.org
