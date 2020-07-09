Krista Henson
Buy Now

Krista Lynn Henson passed away into the arms of her Savior on July 7, 2020 at her home in Marietta. She passed in the presence of her loving family after her year long fight with cancer. A private family graveside service was held on Friday, July 10 at Evergreen Memorial Park in Athens. A celebration where Krista's many friends may gather to honor her life will be held at a later date. For a full obituary: www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Paulding County Young Life, P.O. Box 801752, Acworth, GA 30101; or online at https://giving.younglife.org. Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens, had charge of arrangements.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.