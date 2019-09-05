George James Henshall, Sr., of Marietta, passed away Wednesday, August 28 at Signature Health Care of Marietta due to heart failure. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Lillian Henshall. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Betty Henshall, his son Stephen Henshall and grandson Jeff Henshall. He is survived by his son, George J. Henshall, Jr. and daughter, Katherine H. Barton. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, eight great grand children and one great, great grandchild. Henshall served in the U. S. Marine Corps during WWII. He was known for his quick wit and talent as a pastel artist. Grave side funeral services will be September 12, 11 am at the National Cemetery in Canton, GA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
