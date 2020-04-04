Charlotte Mae Eloquin Hendrickson died April 2, 2020. She was born September 22, 1926, in Orange, NJ; only child of Bertha and Julius Korany. The highlight of her childhood: 1932, when her parents took her to Paris, France to live for a year. She graduated from Barnard College, held a teaching certificate from Seton Hall, and earned an MS of Mathematics from LSU. She retired as an awarded Georgia highschool math teacher. In addition, she was a mother, a grandmother, a great-grandmother; a painter and a gardner. She married Georges Francois Eloquin in 1949 in NYC, had three children, was early widowed, then had a fourth child by a second marriage. She is survived by her dear Donald Wavra and his daughter, Valerie Tilghman; four children and their spouses: Mary Louise and Alan Kraus, Georges and Elizabeth Eloquin, Charles and Marsha Hendrickson, and Denise Johnston; ten of her eleven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren; and French nieces and nephews abroad.
