Paul D. Heigel, 64, formerly of Rotterdam entered into heaven on Monday August 26, 2019 at the Brian Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Canton, GA. Born in Schenectady, he was the son of the late Frederick and Vivian (Denault) Heigel. He was a homemaker. Paul attended St. Gabriel's Church in Rotterdam. Paul was a beloved son and brother. He cared lovingly for his mother and father for many years. They loved each other dearly and are together again. Paul never complained about anything! The family would like to offer its sincere gratitude to Paul's sister Lynn for her loving care of Paul for many years after his mom's passing. Besides his parents, Paul is predeceased by his aunt Eleanor Heigel and his aunt and uncle Eva and Al Best. Paul is survived by his sister Lynn Christine Barnard (Daniel Sr.) of Marietta, GA, two brothers Frederick Heigel (Marianne) of Rotterdam and Charles Heigel (Sara) of Rotterdam. He is also survived by his nephews and nieces-Freddy Heigel, Jonathan Heigel (Shannon), Timothy Heigel (Danielle), Kevin Heigel, Patrick Heigel, Juliann Heigel, Richard Frankhouser Jr. (Shavon) Shannyn Lynn Barnard and Daniel Barnard Jr. as well as several great nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Services for Paul will begin on Wednesday September 4, 2019 at 9:15AM at the Bond Funeral Home 1614 Guilderland Avenue Schenectady followed by a Mass at 10AM at St. Gabriel's Church 3040 Hamburg Street Rotterdam. Visitation will be Tuesday evening 6-8PM at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Paul's memory to the Alzheimer's Association 4 Pine West Plaza #405 Albany, NY 12205 or to the Center for Disabilities 314 S. Manning Blvd Albany, NY 12208. To leave a message of condolence you may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.