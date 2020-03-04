Avery Hedrick, Avery Joyce Joyce Hedrick, 71, of Dallas, GA died March 03, 2020. Service will be held at 3:00pm, on March 8, 2020 at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home. Arrangements by Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home.
