Nancy Haynes, McDonald Nancy McDonald Haynes, 75, of Milton, GA died March 05, 2020. Service will be held at 3:30 PM Thursday, on March 12, 2020 at Graveside at Kennesaw Memorial Park in Marietta. Arrangements by Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home.
Service information
3:30PM-3:55PM
1306 Whitlock Avenue NE
Marietta, GA 30064
