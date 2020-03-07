Nancy Haynes, McDonald Nancy McDonald Haynes, 75, of Milton, GA died March 05, 2020. Service will be held at 3:30 PM Thursday, on March 12, 2020 at Graveside at Kennesaw Memorial Park in Marietta. Arrangements by Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home.

Service information

Mar 12
Graveside Service
Thursday, March 12, 2020
3:30PM-3:55PM
Kennesaw Memorial Park Cemetery
1306 Whitlock Avenue NE
Marietta, GA 30064
