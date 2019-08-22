Born July 23, 1940, the only child of Floyd Watson Hawkins and Emma Lou Heard Hawkins, died August 13, 2019, from an aggressive form of cancer. A memorial service will be held August 25, 2019 at 2:30PM at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 329 Harmony Church Rd., Dawsonville, GA.
Lamar graduated from Marietta High School, attended Presbyterian College, served in the Army, and retired as a photographer from Lockheed Martin, after 41 years. After retirement he volunteered at Kennestone Hospital, Marietta Police Dept, and Cobb County Sheriff's office. He was an active member and assisted with video at Lighthouse Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife, Brenda, daughters Christina Bowser, Teresa Winkler, and Leasine Ozorkiewcz. Predeceased by son James Hawkins. Lamar has 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Sympathies may be sent to the family at www.miller-funeralhome.com
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, GA
