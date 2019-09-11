Johnnie "John" Mack Hawkins Jr., of Kennesaw passed away suddenly Thursday, September 5, 2019 at his residence. A native of the Marietta/Kennesaw area, he was born August 2, 1972 and was the beloved son of Johnnie Mack Hawkins Sr. and the late Brenda Gail (Dye) Hawkins. John was a truck driver and worked as a route driver delivering propane. He also loved hot rods. Survivors include his father, Johnnie Mack Hawkins Sr.; his sister, Rhonda Schroeder; and his grandmother, Frances Dye, all of Kennesaw. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins. John will be missed by all who knew and loved him. The family will receive friends from 5 - 8 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 in the Columbarium at Southern Cremations & Funerals at Cheatham Hill, 1861 Dallas Hwy., Marietta, GA 30064. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 in the Columbarium at Southern Cremations & Funerals with Rev. Troy Hall officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 - 11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park Cemetery on Whitlock Avenue in Marietta. The family is being taken care of by Southern Cremations & Funerals.
