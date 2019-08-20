Michael (Mike) James Hausman, age 68, passed away Saturday, August 10th. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Gerry Hausman. He is survived by his brother Bill (Nan) of Augusta, Georgia and his sister, Bettye Jo Mauldin (Robin) of Dallas, Georgia. Also, he leaves behind a nephew, Will Hausman (Kay) of Augusta, Georgia, nieces Rose and Michelle Mauldin of Dallas, Georgia, and Ashley Hausman McWilliams (Larry) of Charlotte, North Carolina, his great niece Kaylor Hausman, and Kyleen Woodall. Mike was a kindhearted, fun-loving soul who never met a stranger. He retired as a member of the Marietta Fire Department after 30 years of dutiful service. A celebration of life gathering will be held at Hoyle's (1440 Roswell Road) in Marietta, GA on August 23rd from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Humane Society of Cobb County.
