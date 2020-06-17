Thomas C. Hatch, 73, of Kennesaw, GA passed away on Friday, June 12th, 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer. He died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife Sharon, daughters Monica, Melanie, Allison, son Steve, and granddaughter Julia. He was a caring and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and loyal friend to many. Tom was born January 4th, 1947 in Portland, Oregon to parents William and Betty Hatch. He was a very active and devout member of the LDS Church throughout his life. He was a respected and successful Allstate Insurance Agent for 41 years, where he was frequently recognized for many professional achievements. Tom was an avid golfer, a loyal Georgia sports fan, and loved to hike at Kennesaw Mountain. Service will be held on Thursday, June 25th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 4680 Hadaway Rd. NW, Kennesaw, Georgia 30152. Family will welcome visitors from 1:00-2:00pm. The memorial service will begin at 2:00pm followed by the burial at Kennesaw Memorial Park in Marietta. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be given to the American Red Cross, Tom's favorite charity. Tom was very loved and will be missed by many. To read the full obituary please visit www.mayeswarddobbins.com
