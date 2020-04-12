Scenus Marie Neighbors Hart, 89, of Smyrna, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020. Scenus was born on November 27, 1930, in Roopville, Georgia, to the late James Henry Neighbors and Alma Denney Neighbors. After graduating from high school, she moved to Atlanta where she met the love of her life, the late Delbert B. Hart, of Carnesville, Georgia. They were married in 1949. Scenus worked as an accounting clerk at the AllState Insurance Company where she would later retire. Scenus loved spending her time gardening and canning green beans. She also enjoyed fishing from the docks and spending time at the family's cabin at The Etowah Yacht Club, where she was a member for 48 years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Delbert B. Hart of Smyrna, Georgia, and daughter-in-law, Patricia (Tricia) Hart of Powder Springs, Georgia. She is survived by her sons, Derek C. Hart of Powder Springs, Georgia, and Kevin D. Hart of Smyrna, Georgia; and granddaughter, Amy Leigh Wuellner and her husband, Scott, of Powder Springs, Georgia. Scenus is also survived by her sister, Avis Caswell of Marietta, Georgia, and several nieces. The family will hold a private service in light of coronavirus (Covid-19). In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in her honor to the Dr. Patricia Lynn Hart Nursing Education Scholarship through the Wellstar Foundation at wellstar.org/foundation or mailed to 805 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta, GA 30066. Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta is in charge of arrangements.
