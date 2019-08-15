Sally J. Hart, age 81, died on August 3, 2019 in Kennesaw, Georgia. Born on November 3, 1937 in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, Sally grew up in New Orleans, Louisiana and Miami, Florida, gaining a love for the sea and for sailing. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert W. and Harriett (Roberts) Hart, and her daughter, Barbara Jean Beuttel. She is survived by her two sons: Stephen C. Beuttel (Patsy Brown) of Palmyra, Virginia and Michael H. Beuttel (Terri) of Kennesaw, Georgia, and two grandchildren: David Beuttel (Claire) of Durham, North Carolina, and Jessica Beuttel of Dallas, Georgia. Also, she is survived by her two brothers: Robert Hart of Murphy North Carolina, and William Hart (Polly) of Cumming, Georgia, and numerous nieces and nephews. Sally attended Westminster Choir College in Princeton, New Jersey where she met Hank Beuttel who she married in Montauk, New York after their first year at Westminster; their marriage ended in divorce in 1966. After their wedding, they returned to Miami, and Sally modeled and directed church choirs. She returned to college for her RN from the University of Miami, and later, to UNC in Chapel Hill for her master's (1973) and doctorate (1974) in Public Health Policy. Dr. Hart was graduate nursing faculty at the University of Miami and the University of South Carolina at Columbia. She retired as Director of a drug treatment center in Winston Salem, North Carolina to Atlantic Beach, North Carolina in 2006. From about 10 years prior to and about 5 years after her retirement, Sally returned to her passion in dramatic performance as a cast member in many plays in Winston Salem: acting, singing, and dancing; she appeared in at least one TV movie. At Sally's request, her body was cremated; arrangements were handled by SouthCare Marietta Funeral Home & Cremation Services. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. Memorial donations in memory of Sally can be made to any charity of your choice, or to one of these organizations: Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Cancer Research Institute, or the National Breast Cancer Coalition Fund.
