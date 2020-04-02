Dr. Patricia (Tricia) Lynn Hart, 62, of Powder Springs, Georgia died on April 1, 2020 at Wellstar Tranquility at Kennesaw Mountain after a courageous five-year battle with breast cancer. Tricia was born on April 8, 1957 at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital to the late Richard E. Daetwyler and Edith Daetwyler of Mineral Bluff, Georgia. After graduating from Wheeler High School, Tricia attended Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing where she received a nursing diploma in 1978. She later attended Kennesaw State University where she obtained a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1996. She continued her nursing education at Georgia State University where she obtained her Master of Science in Nursing in 2001 and Doctor of Philosophy in nursing in 2006. Tricia began her career as a critical care nurse at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in 1978. During her 28-year tenure she served in various clinical and leadership roles. She then followed her passion for nursing education and research and joined the faculty at the Wellstar School of Nursing at Kennesaw State University. She taught in the undergraduate and graduate nursing programs in addition to conducting nursing research and mentoring graduate students. Throughout her nursing career Tricia received numerous awards and recognitions including March of Dimes Nurse of the Year. She has presented nationally and internationally, published numerous evidence-based practice articles and conducted research to promote the advancement of nursing. Her gift was serving others, and this was exemplified through mentoring and sharing the wisdom and experience that she gained through her nursing career and passion for nursing research. Her legacy will impact generations to come. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 33 years, Derek Carlton Hart of Powder Springs, Georgia; daughter and son-in-law, Amy Leigh and Scott Wuellner of Powder Springs, Georgia; mother, Edith Daetwyler of Mineral Bluff, Georgia; sister, Sonya Lamanac (Ronnie) of McCaysville, Georgia; brother, Mike Daetwyler (Nancy King) of Bradenton, Florida; mother-in-law, Scenus Hart of Smyrna, Georgia; brother-in-law, Kevin Hart of Smyrna, Georgia; nephews, Shane Daetwyler (Kelli) of Acworth, Georgia, Chris Daetwyler (Christy) of Powder Springs, Georgia, and Andrew Lamanac of McCaysville, Georgia; and great nieces and nephews Cayden, Caleb, Madison and Mason, and many other relatives and friends. The family will hold a private ceremony in light of coronavirus (Covid-19). A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her honor to the Dr. Patricia Lynn Hart Nursing Education Scholarship through the Wellstar Foundation at wellstar.org/foundation or mailed to 805 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta, GA 30066. Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta is handling the arrangements.
